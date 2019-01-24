Coastal Recycling handles recyclables for five Hancock County towns. At its peak, the parking lot there would be full, but in 2019, the plant sees fewer than 10 residents bring their cans and cardboard per day.

“Not a lot of people coming in,” said manager of Coastal Recycling Joyce Levesque. "It's been coming for a while. We keep trying to hang on, but it keeps getting tighter and tighter,” said Levesque.

The recycling facility has seen a decrease in recyclables brought in, and when it sells items, it's making much less money than even just one year ago. This decline caused the board of directors for the recycling facility to reach out to the towns of Hancock, Franklin, Sorrento, Sullivan and Winter Harbor to suggest closing the operation.

“About a year and a half ago, cardboard was running somewhere around $170 to $180 per ton. Now it's around $50 dollars a ton,” said Robert Cossette, President of the Board of Directors for Coastal Recycling.

“We anticipate on our 2018/2019 budget, we could be short as much as $40,000 for this operation,” added Cossette.

In order to keep Coastal Recycling open, the towns of Hancock, Franklin, Sorrento, Sullivan, and Winter Harbor would have to offset those losses. Those towns currently provide funds to allow the facility to operate. That price would increase if Coastal Recycling remains open.

“Coastal Recycling has served us very well for many years. The circumstances are now, that as their markets dry up, it has been a challenge for them and a challenge for us in the towns,” said Sullivan Town Manager Rob Eaton.

Towns like Sullivan are now leaning towards letting coastal recycling shut down and adopting new recycling programs like FiberRight. FiberRight sorts through a town’s total garbage and find recyclables that are able to be repurposed for gas.

“When we start sending it to FiberRight, they're going to be pulling 70 percent out of our municipal waste stream and recycling it."

Towns will need to vote by the end of March on whether or not to close Coastal Recycling.