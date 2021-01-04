Hancock County Food Drive kicks off to provide meals for people experiencing food insecurity

"The amount of people who experience food insecurity in Hancock County has increased since the pandemic and for children, it is even more."

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A food drive in Hancock County is underway and organizers hope to provide 120,000 nutritious meals to people in the community experiencing food insecurity.

The 10th Annual Hancock County Food Drive will hold its kick-off event this Saturday, April 3. The drive, which started Thursday, will run through the end of the month.

Volunteers dressed in costume as fruits and vegetables will collect nonperishable food and cash donations outside of 10 grocery stores across the county.

Rachel Emus, Healthy Acadia’s food programs manager, said the amount of people who experience food insecurity in Hancock County has increased since the pandemic and for children, it is even more. That is a reflection of the need for assistance in Hancock County she said.

"So, all of the funds and food that are collected in April will be divided evenly among the 20 food assistance programs that are participating in this year’s project," Emus said. "So, at the end of the month, we gather up all the donations, we count all of the funds that we’ve raised, and divide it evenly among on those programs."

Emus said cash donations are encouraged because the money goes so much further. The $40,000 goal could equal 120,000 meals for the community after they are purchased through the good shepherd food bank.

Healthy Acadia has also added a read-a-thon event that gives young readers in Hancock County the opportunity to fundraise for every page they read during the month of April.