Hancock County deputy dies in line of duty

The Hancock County Sheriff's Dept. says Deputy Luke Gross was struck by a vehicle and died while responding to a call.

TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy has died after being struck by a vehicle on Route 3 in Trenton.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Dept. reports Deputy Luke Gross was responding to a call of a vehicle off the road around 3:54 a.m.

While at the scene, Deputy Gross was struck by another vehicle driving along Route 3 and died from his injuries.

Area fire departments are hanging an American flag on the route where the crash happened. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/fd2MOYs4AS — Carly D'Eon (@CarlyD_onTV) September 23, 2021

I’ve arrived on scene in Ellsworth where the Hancock County Sheriff’s office confirmed Deputy Luke Gross was hit and killed by a vehicle while responding to a call early this morning. Part of Bar Harbor Rd remains blocked off at the intersection of Beechland Rd. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/zpRx1OyioQ — Carly D'Eon (@CarlyD_onTV) September 23, 2021

Our Story: We have a crew at the scene in Trenton and I have just arrived at the State’s Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta. https://t.co/uBIDoKgyRV — Sam Rogers (@slaminsamNCM) September 23, 2021

BREAKING: The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Deputy Luke Gross was hit and killed by a vehicle while responding to a call early this morning. — Sam Rogers (@slaminsamNCM) September 23, 2021

