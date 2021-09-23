Hancock County deputy dies in line of duty

TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy has died after being struck by a vehicle on Route 3 in Trenton.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Dept. reports Deputy Luke Gross was responding to a call of a vehicle off the road around 3:54 a.m.
While at the scene, Deputy Gross was struck by another vehicle driving along Route 3 and died from his injuries.
NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene and will update as we learn more.
