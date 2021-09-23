x
Hancock County deputy dies in line of duty

The Hancock County Sheriff's Dept. says Deputy Luke Gross was struck by a vehicle and died while responding to a call.
TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy has died after being struck by a vehicle on Route 3 in Trenton.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Dept. reports Deputy Luke Gross was responding to a call of a vehicle off the road around 3:54 a.m.

While at the scene, Deputy Gross was struck by another vehicle driving along Route 3 and died from his injuries.

Several Maine law enforcement departments are offering their regards on social media.

