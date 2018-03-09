HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE (NEWS CENTER Maine) –

The New Hampshire state Department of Health and Human Services ( NH DHHS) is ordering the Sands Resort in Hampton, NH to immediately remediate Legionella bacteria found on its premises.

The bacteria causes Legionnaire’s disease, a type of severe pneumonia.

Our partners at NECN report the order comes just days after 14 people who were in a specific area of Hampton contracted Legionnaire’s disease.

One of them, an elderly man, has died.

The NH DHHS says tests carried about by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC “detected the presence of the Legionella bacteria from multiple sources within the Sands Resort water system, including but not limited hot tub spa.”

As a result of the order, the Sands Resort will also have to notify all guests about the Legionella problem.

NH DHHS says the remediation must be conducted from the resort’s water system to its taps.

NECN also reports the state of New Hampshire has asked anyone who has developed symptoms of

Legionnaire’s disease such as coughing, fever, shortness of breath and headaches to call the NH DHHS at 603-271-9461.

© 2018 WCSH-TV