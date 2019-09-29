HAMPDEN, Maine — While Armstrong Tennis Center in Hampden is celebrating a milestone 50 years in business Sunday, the current owner of the four indoor courts is here to correct the record.

He hasn't been around for that long!

Dean Armstrong has owned the center for the past 27 years or so.

He took the job when there were 7 different owners and at the time, only committed to staying for 1 year!

26 years later his love for the facility, and for the game, hasn't changed.

"I've always been a tennis fan for the last 40 years at least," said Armstrong through laughter. "I'm still at it, and it's really good for my health. You know, I'm over 21 now."

Armstrong has been in the community since 1960, way before owning the tennis center, and says he hopes the next 50 years look like more of the same.