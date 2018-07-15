HAMPDEN — A Hampden woman was in the process of divorcing her accused killer's brother, according to the victim's ex-husband.

Dom Crocitto, Renee Clark's ex-husband, spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine on Sunday and said Renee had filed for divorce from Frank "Chuck" Clark, brother of Phillip Clark.

Police have charged Phillip Clark with Renee's murder.

Crocitto spoke lovingly of his ex-wife, even though they have been divorced for many years.

"In a world where so many people do not do anything, she tried, and she did her best to make...I'm sorry," said Crocitto, showing emotion. "She was very active at church, and she tried to make the world, she tried to make the world a better place. She really did."

"The world is a better place because she was in it," said Crocitto.

Renee filed a protection order against Frank in February of this year. In that document, Renee listed four different times she felt threatened enough to request a protection order. Renee said Philip threatened her back in 2016, saying he would make her, "stop breathing and stated a particular gun that would help that occur."

Renee wrote in her statement to police on February 2, 2018, ' Philip drinks to blackout/impaired memory on a daily basis and has an apartment full of weapons of all kinds. Based upon his prior threat to make me stop breathing using a particular gun if I ever caused his brother (Frank) to be arrested again, the fact that his brother, my husband, was arrested for domestic violence assault against me this morning...I fear he may - in a drunken stupor - cause me bodily harm, or even to stop breathing as he previously threatened.'

A judge denied the protection order because "the statute does not apply to a spouse's sibling in this situation." It is unclear which statute the judge was referring to in the ruling.

"She turned to the system for help, and they let her down," Crocitto said. “Her story needs to be told. She’s not just a body. She’s not a statistic. She was a magnificent person.”

Even though Renee's filing was denied, she showed strength in the face of her fear.

"She was very scared of him, but she was very brave," said Crocitto. "She would; she could stand up to anyone. She was very brave."

Crocitto said he is taking comfort in the support from Renee's friends and family.

"We're all very close, and we're there for each other. People are coming in from around. Family is gathering, and we're doing the best we can."

“I will miss her. We will miss her,” Crocitto said.

“We love you. We love you and we will always miss you.”

Philip Clark is expected in a Penobscot County courtroom Monday for an initial appearance on the homicide charge.

