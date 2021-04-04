A Hampden man's trade journey

Seth Poplaski started trading a paperclip, and now has a riding lawn mower

HAMPDEN, Maine — Seth Poplaski saw a video about a Canadian man a few years ago, "he had a red paperclip and he decided to see how far he could trade it for," Poplaski said.

That story ended with a trade for a house!

"Several months later he made trade after trade after trade and made these connections in his community," Poplaski said.

So Poplaski figured he'd give it a try, not specifically to end up with a house but to connect with his community during this challenging year.

"A lot of people need something to look forward to that's entertaining and positive and that's really why I started this," he said.

"I got the wine and the wine rack and I gave him a wax burner with some wax melts," Danielle Abbott said. Abbot is one of the people who traded with Poplaski.

She said this project is something the whole town can enjoy.

"It gives people something to look forward to which is awesome," she said

As for Poplaski, he has now traded that tiny paperclip, for a riding lawnmower.

"I have no intention of stopping anytime really soon," he said.

A Hampden man who started with a paperclip has traded up to a riding lawnmower! I'll introduce you to Seth Poplaski tonight at 6 on #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/1caR8hXii1 — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 4, 2021