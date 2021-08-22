Hamden declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Henri

Joins other towns in face of Tropical Storm Henri

HAMDEN, Conn. — The mayor of Hamden, Curt Leng, has declared a state of emergency in the face of Tropical Storm Henri.

The declaration comes on the heels of Gov. Ned Lamont's declaration for the entire state.

The declaration allows the mayor more discretion when it comes to modifying town ordinances and spending up to $100,000 for a short period of time during and after the storm.

Hamden has had a long history of bad weather events, including tornados and snowstorms that impacted the town more than neighboring communities.

