Hallowell police collecting candy donations for home deliveries to kids on Halloween

HALLOWELL, Maine — Usually on Halloween, kids have to go out and get their candy. This year in Hallowell, however, the candy is coming to the kids.

The Hallowell Police Department is looking for Halloween candy donations. All the treats collected will be put into Halloween bags and delivered to kids at their homes on Halloween.

The department says the delivery will follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We just wanted to give parents who do not want be out and about a fun option," the department said in a Facebook post.

Donations are being accepted at the Hallowell Police Station, located at 1 Winthrop Street, on the following days:

Thursday, October 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, October 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.