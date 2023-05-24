'Civilian hero' helps rescue 2 people during Hallowell fire

Hallowell police are trying to identify a person who they say helped rescue two people who were trapped during a fire Tuesday night.

HALLOWELL, Maine — Police are trying to identify a person who jumped in to help fight a fire in Hallowell Tuesday night.

The fire at 1 Franklin Street broke out just before 10 p.m., trapping two occupants on the roof, according to a news release from Hallowell police.

An officer arrived at the scene in less than a minute and assisted a civilian who ran to help. The civilian grabbed a ladder, and together they were able to get the occupants to safety, the release stated.

"If anyone knows the identity of the civilian hero please send a DM to the PD messenger," police said on Facebook.

There were no injuries in the fire, according to officials.

Fire crews from Hallowell, Augusta, Gardiner, Farmingdale, Manchester, Randolph, and Pittston responded, the release said.

The investigation has been turned over to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.