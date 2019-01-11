BRIDGTON, Maine — Halloween brings thousands out in costumes across the state, as they wander Maine roads searching for their favorite piece of candy.

For one street in the town of Bridgton, October 31st means everything.

"It's one of those neighborhoods that you would see in a hallmark movie," said Clint Jackson who was out trick-or-treating with family Thursday.

Elm Street becomes completely transformed come Halloween week. Homes are decorated to the fullest extent with decorations like large spiders, graves and with as much candy as you can find.

"I've lived here for 18 years, and I've always done this whole strip, every year," said Destiny Higgins.

RELATED: Maple Street in Bangor a haven for Trick-or-Treaters

RELATED: Lewiston man gives away over 5000 king-size candy bars for Halloween and we have the password for the grand prize treats!

Elm Street in Bridgton is shut down each year to allow for trick-or-treaters to wander the street safely.

"It makes us feel even more at home, now that we realize this is that type of community," said Jackson.

One owner on Elm Street estimates that each year, there are between 500 and 700 people out trick-or-treating on their street.