SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — It was only a couple of months that the chairs at Ocean Waves Salon in South Portland sat empty due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. A couple of months that felt like an eternity for salon owner Allison Stailing.



"It was very frustrating, I have been a worker all my life so it was hard sitting at home"



Alison, like so many others, had to quickly master the rules and regs of what re-opening would look like.

"There are some who are breaking the door down to get in, and others who are going to wait," said Stailing.

One client, who says she has health issues that keep her extra cautious these days, had very little reservation about heading back to the salon.

"I can tell you I still have not gone into a grocery store, but I did not have a concern coming here."

