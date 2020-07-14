Hail damages more than 1,000 vehicles at Marc Motors in Sanford

The hail started Tuesday morning and, in some spots, was able to be shoveled and plowed.

SANFORD, Maine — A hail storm that ripped through southern Maine on Tuesday left every vehicle in the Marc Motors' lot in Sanford damaged, according to the company's vice president.

He says that amounts to more than one thousand vehicles. Marc Motors is still waiting to hear back from its insurance company.

Sanford wasn't the only spot that got hit by the storm, which was strongest in southern Maine. Chunks of hail piled up quick in Biddeford too.