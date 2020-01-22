BROOKS, Maine — An emergency dispatcher from Waldo County confirmed crews are responding to a gymnasium on fire at Fair Haven Camps on West Fair Haven Lane in Brooks.

They said no injuries have been reported.

NEWS CENTER Maine is following this story and it will be updated.

NCM

