(NEWS CENTER Maine) — More than 75,000 Maine customers woke up in the dark and cold Tuesday morning after powerful winds and severe rain overnight cut power to homes.

Emera Maine and Central Maine Power are reporting tens of thousands of Mainers without power starting overnight and continuing into Tuesday morning.

Wicked wind this morning...sunny and calmer this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/pLQi3dKIqW — Todd Gutner (@Todd_Gutner) October 16, 2018

As of 7:00 a.m., Emera Maine is reporting 10,549 without power, and Central Maine Power is reporting 58,623.

As of 6:12 a.m., Emera Maine is reporting 11,269 without power, while Central Maine Power reports 62,850. We'll continue to update these numbers throughout the morning.

As the sun peaked over the horizon, just a little before 7:00 a.m., the damage the wind had made last night was finally visible.

Now that the sun is up, you can see where this tree tore down power lines as it fell across Lincoln Rd in Saco. The EMS staffer shutting down the road says this particular road is always affected by high winds. SAFETY NOTE: Never touch a downed power line! @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/Xo4nTyjuOJ — Katie Bavoso (@KatieBavoso) October 16, 2018

Many schools were delayed as a result of the down trees and power lines.

