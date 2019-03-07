SURRY, Maine — A man riding a motorcycle died last week after gusty wind conditions pushed him off the road.

Maine State Police released a notice on Tuesday, July 2 that Harry Moore, 47, of Ellsworth died on Sunday, June 23 after a motorcycle accident in Surry.

On June 23, Maine State Police Trooper Dana Austin responded to Toddy Pond Road for an accident. Upon arrival, Austin determined that Moore hit a ditch after going off the road and was launched into the air.

Moore was injured but spoke to Austin at the scene. Moore was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast, where Austin met him for a more detailed interview.

In that discussion, Moore told Austin that it was extremely windy at the time of his accident. He explained that a large gust of wind caused him to go off the road.

Maine State Police say Moore's statement was confirmed by another motorcycle rider who was also on Toddy Pond Road at the time of the accident.

Moore was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he died around 10:11 p.m.that night.

This fatal crash was counted in the 11 motorcycle deaths so far this year in Maine.

The state ended 2018 with 22 motorcycle deaths.

RELATED: Police: Route 4 fatal crash was 11th motorcycle death this year