One baseball game. Two concerts. One specially made beer just for the occasion. And a service project. They’re all part of Guster’s second annual On the Ocean Festival this weekend in Portland.

The band clearly has an affection for Maine, not surprising given that Adam Gardner, one of Guster’s founding members, lives in greater Portland. The life of a touring musician may seem glamorous, but to a large extent it consists of hotels and long bus rides. Imagine how nice it must be to finish a concert and be back home at your kitchen table an hour later, possibly cooling off with an On the Ocean Ale crafted for this very weekend in collaboration with Mast Landing Brewing of Westbrook.

A few years ago Guster shot a concert film at the State Theater in Portland, and that’s where the festival kicks off with a show Friday night. On Saturday the music moves outdoors for a concert at Thompson’s Point. Sunday is Guster Day with the Portland Sea Dogs and, yes, the band will be there along with who knows how many fans. The afternoon at the ballpark should be fun and a bit goofy--not the kind of the thing that, say, the Rolling Stones might indulge in, but perfect for this crew. As Guster itself has asked: Which member of the band is most likely to get shot out of a t-shirt cannon?

www.ontheoceanfest.com

