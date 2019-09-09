PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Presque Isle police say they are searching for a shooter near the Presque Isle International Airport.

Police say they recieved a call around 6 a.m. from a man who said he "had been shot and was dying."

Presque Isle Police and the fire ambulance responded to a home on Northern Rd., where the man was, and brought him to the hospital.

The man's identity is not being released at this time.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and they expect there is no threat to the public.

Local businesses, schools, and universities closed for the day.

Businesses and residents in that area have been told to stay inside and placed on lock-down.

The gunman has not yet been located.

This is an ongoing investigation between Presque Isle Police, Maine State Police, and Major Crimes Unit.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.