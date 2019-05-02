GUILFORD, Maine — The town of Guilford will soon lose its only primary care physician. That's because the local clinic is shutting down at the beginning of April.

This is just the latest chapter in a much bigger story, as doctors are drawn away from small, rural towns to work in larger hospitals.

The reason in Guilford -- the clinic's only primary care physician is leaving.

"In this particular case in this particular clinic, it's been very difficult to find someone to stay consistently as that particular provider," Mayo Regional Hospital Spokesperson Dan Cashman said.

The clinic has been open for about 30 years, but seeing doctors leave is nothing new for the people of Guilford.

"They're quite annoyed, simply because we've gone through quite a progression -- a revolving door, if you would, of providers," Town Manager Tom Goulette said.

Annoyed, but also understanding.

"So far, people have been understanding that it's a reality we need to face at small rural hospitals around Maine and around the country," Cashman said.

Keeping a provider in Guilford is difficult for many reasons, but the biggest reason is Medicaid.

Many patients in rural Maine are on Medicaid, and the way Medicaid reimburses makes it difficult for providers to pay the bills.

"So the pressure is on. So doctors have to see so many patients in so many minutes," Goulette said.

Guilford residents may not have to travel far for primary care, since there is a clinic right down the road in Sangerville.

Other facilities a little further out of town include Milo, Dexter, and the Mayo Regional Hospital, which is the current parent company for the Guilford facility.