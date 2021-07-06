Guests relocated from Caribou motel following fire

Caribou FD says the relocation is temporary until repairs are made. They also say the cause of the fire is likely an electrical issue.

CARIBOU, Maine — Crews in Caribou responded to reports of smoke coming from the roof at the Riverside Motor Court just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Once they arrived, the Caribou Fire Department says they found a fire had started in the attic section of an apartment that is currently undergoing renovations.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain most of the damage to the area being renovated.

Caribou FD says the cause of the fire is most likely an electrical issue.

For the safety of the tenants in the complex, Caribou FD says they are being relocated temporarily to the Caribou Inn until repairs are made to the facility.