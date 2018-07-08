BANGOR (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a resident of Guatemala has been sentenced to time served for illegally entering the United States through the border of Canada and Maine.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank says 27-year-old Edwin Antonio Paiz-Morales pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday. A federal judge sentenced him to time served, which amounted to 10 days.

Court records say Paiz-Morales entered the country through Sandy Bay Township at a location not designated for entry in western Maine, near the border with Quebec province. U.S. Border Patrol agents located him shortly after he crossed the border. Frank says Paiz-Morales has been placed in removal proceedings as he's a citizen of Guatemala and does not possess immigration documents.

Paiz-Morales had faced up to 180 days in prison.

