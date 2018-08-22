(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- New recommendations from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons discourages teen plastic surgeries, which have shown a growing trend.

According to statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) about 229,000 cosmetic procedures were performed on patients aged 13 to 19 in 2017.

In a time when selfies, filters, and social media sharing are at peak popularity, doctors believe it is necessary to clamp down on teens seeking plastic surgeries.

Each procedure comes with different recommendations.

READ THE RECOMMENDATIONS

The ASPS reports there are few guidelines in place to protect teen patients.

"Despite its growing popularity, guidelines and outcome studies for teenage plastic surgery have previously not existed," said Dr. Min-JeongCho. "Our research exposed a need for stringent guidelines, particularly when it comes to determining when a procedure is appropriate to perform and the recommended age for each procedure, so that's what we set out to deliver."

© NEWS CENTER Maine