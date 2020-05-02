PORTLAND, Maine — Officials in Maine have announced the distribution of more than $141,000 to nearly a dozen groups that helped Portland accommodate the influx of asylum seekers last year.

The Portland Press Herald reports the first round of funding was distributed to those that donated more than $900,000 to the city.

The 11 groups had donated the money to help offset costs of sheltering, feeding and housing nearly 450 people who arrived beginning last June after officials had scrambled to set up emergency housing for many of them.

RELATED: ‘African-Mainer’ will help run former monastery turned into asylum seeker house in Portland

RELATED: ICE acting director travels to Portland, talks about immigration law, Maine's asylum seekers

RELATED: Housing, 'warm welcome' planned for New Mainers in former Portland monastery

RELATED: New volunteer database to help midcoast-area New Mainers settle in