Grocery store operator fined $27K for child labor violations

On The Vine Marketplace in Scarborough recently paid a fine for a child labor violation.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A grocery store operator has paid over $27,000 in fines to the U.S. Department of Labor after an investigation found that some minors employed by the business were cleaning power-driven meat mixers and grinders and others worked in violation of federal hours restrictions.

Federal child labor laws prohibit employees under 18 from operating or cleaning the machines.