GREENE, Maine — A Greene blaze to which multiple firefighting crews responded Monday in high temperatures destroyed a barn and put at least one firefighter in the hospital.

Crews responded to the fully-involved barn fire sometime before 7:45 a.m., which had already spread to a garage and nearby woods.

The Wales Fire Department reported that the Maine Forest Service had called for assistance from a helicopter. At the time, the temperature in Greene was about 72 degrees, according to NEWS CENTER Maine's meteorologists.

Images from the fire showed firefighting crews from Lewiston and Monmouth assisting Wales, along with forest rangers.

Other photos showed the structure had clearly been destroyed. The full extent of the fire damage wasn't immediately known.

Asked in the comment section of a Facebook post about the weather conditions, Wales FD responded that the heat was difficult to work in.

The department also said one firefighter from another town was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion, but was expected to be alright.