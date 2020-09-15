Greely High School closes Tuesday due to threat

Greely Middle School and Mabel I. Wilson School will remain open Tuesday but students will be kept indoors and buildings will be in lockdown until further notice.

CUMBERLAND, Maine — A threat on social media led officials to close Greely High School for the day on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent Jeff Porter, the threat read: "I just blocked everyone I don't wanna kill if you can read this...it's gonna happen."

After consulting with the Cumberland Police Department, school officials closed GHS for the day and students will instead have a virtual learning day.

Porter said the threat was made on a fictitious high school drama program social media account and said officials have reason to believe the threat is isolated to the high school.

Greely Middle School and Mabel I. Wilson School will remain open Tuesday but students will be kept indoors and the buildings will be in lockdown until school officials receive more information from the police.

The Cumberland Police Department has begun an investigation and will be assisted as necessary by other local and state agencies.