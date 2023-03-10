Holden police chief dies after brief illness

"Chief Greeley’s humor, stories and personality will be missed greatly by those of us who have known him for many years," the police department wrote on Facebook.

HOLDEN, Maine — Holden Police Chief Christian Greeley has died.

The police department made the announcement in a social media post on Friday, saying his death came after a brief illness.

Greeley served the citizens of Penobscot County for more than 32 years. He was a patrol officer for the town of Veazie, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, City of Brewer, and finally, the town of Holden, according to the Facebook post.

Greeley started working as a patrol officer for the town of Holden in 2007. He worked his way through the ranks and was promoted to chief in September 2015, according to the department.

Police said Greeley started the 25 Days of Kindness program with a few hundred donated dollars and turned it into an event that raised over $25,000 last year.

He was also known by many for his part-time career as a fill-in host on the George Hale/Rick Tyler Radio Show, where he would often fill in throughout the year and interview a variety of guests.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who has a home in Bangor, issued the following statement in response to Greeley's death:

“Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley was an extraordinary law enforcement official, community leader, and good friend. He constantly went above and beyond his duty to keep residents safe by coming up with a seemingly endless variety of ways to give back to those around him. From spearheading the annual 25 Days of Kindness, which allows Holden police officers to lend a helping hand to individuals and families who are less fortunate, to organizing a fundraiser for Sarah’s House, which provides hospitality to Mainers receiving cancer treatments, Chris leaves behind a powerful legacy of community service.

“I last saw Chris just two weeks ago, while he was guest co-hosting WVOM. Through his words as well as his actions, Chris demonstrated his devotion to others, earning him the trust and admiration of his officers and the affection of the community. His passing is a tremendous loss not only to the Holden Police Department, but also to the entire region. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Donna, as well as his entire family and many friends.”

Police said funeral arrangements would follow at a later time.

