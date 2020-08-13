Great white shark sighting confirmed in Wells Harbor

Several beachgoers reported the shark sighting in Wells Harbor; Marine Patrol confirmed it to be a great white shark and described it as being 9 feet long.

WELLS, Maine — The Wells Police Department says they have confirmed a great white shark sighting in Wells Harbor.

Police say Thursday around noon several beachgoers alerted a lifeguard they saw fins in the water off of Wells Beach. Lifeguards were going to investigate via a personal watercraft when the Wells Harbormaster got a call from Maine Marine Patrol confirming a great white shark off the bell buoy just outside the jetties at the mouth of Wells Harbor.

The shark was described as being 9 feet long, police say.

Wells Harbormaster Michael Yorke and Wells Fire Chief responded to the area but were unable to find the shark. Lifeguards cleared the beaches at Drakes Island and Wells Beach and beachgoers were told not to go into the water past knee-deep, if at all.

Yorke says the water advisory will remain in effect for all of the day on Thursday, and they will handle the advisory on a day-to-day basis. Surfers are urged to refrain from activity in the water altogether.

Wells police say at this time, the shark has not been seen again.

Yorke told NEWS CENTER Maine he and Wells officials think given all the activity at the beaches, it's prudent they are vigilant.

"Lifeguards and Harbormaster Michael Yorke will be extra vigilant over the next several days in case the shark remains in the area," Wells police said in a press release. "It is not uncommon for Great White Sharks to be in Maine waters during this time of year."

Police ask that any possible sightings be reported to the local authorities.