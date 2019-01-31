FREEDOM, Maine — Efforts to save a rare Peruvian bird came to a sad end on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Avian Haven Facebook Page, the bird that captured Mainers hearts was euthanized Wednesday because the frostbite damage to the birds feet were just too severe.

"Diagnostic tests that included infrared thermography and doppler ultrasound revealed no circulation at all in the feet or lower legs up to where leg feathers can be seen in the photo posted 1/28," the refuge said in the post. "Underneath the bandages, both feet were discolored and beginning to decompose. As of yesterday, the bird was lying down during the day, not just overnight, and was not eating as well as previously."

The post went on to state, "the decision to euthanize was completely unanimous among all who gathered here yesterday, though that decision was tinged with regret, sorrow, even heartbreak. It was seen by some of us as an end of suffering, and by others as the release of a spirit from its hopelessly damaged shell. Either way, all of us believed it was the only course of action that was fair to the hawk."

The great black hawk that made Maine headlines last fall, was found by cross-country skiers in Deering Park unable to stand and lying on the ground January 20, during one of the biggest snowstorms of the season.

According to Avian Haven, one of the skiers recognized the celebrity bird, took him home and called the bird rescue center in Freedom.

Avian Haven wanted to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support during this very hard time.

"Although greatly saddened that this beautiful hawk could not be saved, we take some comfort in knowing that she or he touched a great many lives, bringing people together and inspiring a greater interest in the natural world," said Avian Haven in the post.

"All of us at Avian Haven extend our profound appreciation to all of you for the good wishes, prayers, love, and support that have poured in during this remarkable bird’s stay here. We intend to dedicate your donations toward funding a special project that will enhance our ability to care for future birds, whether or not they are frostbite victims."

