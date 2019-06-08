RAYMOND, Maine — A 50-year-old man was found in his pickup truck Monday night in Raymond after hitting a tree on North Raymond Road.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, along with Gray Fire and Rescue and Raymond Fire responded to the crash around 7:40 p.m. and managed to get him out of the truck, according to authorities.

They were unable to revive him and he died.

Anthony Finocchietti of Gray was identified Tuesday as the driver of the pickup, according to a county official.

As of Tuesday, the sheriff's office's investigation into the cause of the crash remained open.