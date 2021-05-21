'Gratitude wall' at mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Scarborough Downs fills staff, volunteers with hope as site closes

The site offered its last doses on Thursday as MaineHealth shifts its focus to smaller venues and vaccinating younger Mainers.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — MaineHealth closed the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the former Scarborough Downs Thursday as the hospital system shifts its focus to vaccinating younger Mainers.

Spokespeople for MaineHealth said demand at the site had declined. At one point, staff and volunteers at the site got 1,600-1,800 shots into arms each day; Thursday, they had about 300 patients scheduled.

Since February 3, when the location opened, staff administered more than 87,000 shots, making up 6.6 percent of those vaccinated in the state.

"We had no idea what to expect when launched this, and we're pleased with the result," said Wendy Osgood, vice president of Adult Medicine at Maine Medical Center.

"Because we're closing, it means we've done our job," said Ellie Foster, a pod unit manager at the site. "This is no longer the right venue for vaccinations that we've done so many that it's time to shift our focus."

MaineHealth plans to focus on smaller venues and vaccinating Mainers under 40, who make up a large portion of the state's unvaccinated population.

Only those 12 and up are eligible to get a vaccine in Maine. Of those aged 12-39, a total of 437,730 people, 42 percent have gotten a first dose.

Employees from local businesses, including WEX, L.L. Bean, Hannaford, Unum, volunteered as screeners and greeters.

Danielle Flanagan, who works at L.L. Bean, is one of them.

"Being able to see us start with a few hundred people a day going all the way up to 1,600 people and more, helping Maine really get to that next step has been amazing," Flanagan said.

Foster, who normally works as a patient experience director for Maine Medical Center, got reassigned to being a pod unit manager at the site when it opened in February.

"In the beginning when it was really chaotic, it was hard to even take a breath myself, but I would go to that wall," said Foster.

"That wall" is the "wall of gratitude," a place where patients who have received their shots started placing sticky notes with kinds words and thanks for those who worked the site. Among those notes are ones from Senator Susan Collins, Governor Janet Mills, and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

"It kept me going because you see it's just a visual representation of how people feel," said Foster.

"To see that wall and to read what people say, that makes you want to come back tomorrow. That makes you want to volunteer again," said Flanagan.

Some of the notes make quips, such as "thanks for the jab!"

Some point out the efficiency of the clinic.

Some are even written in other languages.

Others are more poignant.

"My eyes watered with happyness [sic]," one note read.

"Waited a year to get married -- now I can."

"I'm crying with joy. You are making a difference."

"Thank you for making it possible to hug my loved ones again."

"It's not about the number of vaccines we've done, which is amazing," said Foster. "It's about giving people that hope that they've been waiting for."