UNITY (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 5-year-old girl and her grandfather were hit by a car while they were crossing the road on a riding lawnmower, killing the man.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says Clement Blakney, Jr., 66, was on his riding lawnmower crossing Routes 202 and 9, also known as Albion Road, in front of his home with his granddaughter when they were hit by an SUV Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Blakney was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he died hours later from his injuries.

His granddaughter and the woman driving the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation, but authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

