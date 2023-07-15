You've heard of people getting choked up at gender reveals — but how about just choking? Adler Theobald, 7, answers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gender reveals are where families get choked up thinking about their new addition. But how about just choking?

Eight-year-old Adler Theobald answers in a video that's amassed 15.9 million views.

“That's more than I can count to," said Adler.

Peg and Nick Theobald are expecting again. They’re parents of two, Adler and 10-year-old Everson.

“Maybe we just make boys," said Peg.

Or maybe, third time’s the charm.

“Deep down I really, really, really wanted a girl," she said.

“Since she was a little girl, she’s been saving clothes for a little girl," said Nick.

They gathered cupcakes with pink or blue frosting on the inside to capture the sweet moment, and started the video camera.

As they bit into them, they saw pink.

“I think I was basically wailing," laughed Peg.

It was a surprise that left them breathless — literally.

Amid the family's celebration, Adler was laughing with a mouthful of cupcake when he breathed in crumbs, causing an intense coughing fit.

Ironically, in the middle of her happy tears, Peg says "I can't breathe," while Adler stares into the camera and hacks.

“Normally, I’m pretty in tune with what's happening to my kids," she said. "I was so unaware of Adler."

Despite a lack of air, they’ll savor the memory (and the cupcake.)

“After that, I kept on, like, eating," said Adler.

“Even though he was choking," said Everson.

In the game of life, this family of four aas a fifth player waiting her turn.

“If she understanded me right away, I’d probably just tell her that I really love her," said Everson.

“Yeah," agreed Adler.

Choked up or just plain choking, they can’t wait to deal her in.

“I’m getting to meet her finally, this person I’ve been waiting for my whole life," said Peg through tears.

You can watch the viral Tik Tok here.

