PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Ask Casey Gilbert, the executive director of the non-profit, Portland Downtown, if graffiti is a problem and she’ll tell you it’s costing the city tens of thousands of dollars each year to remove it.

“I think it’s important to note that there are aerosol artists, and then there are taggers or graffiti vandals,” Gilbert said. “If an aerosol artist wanted to do a mural there’s a process through which they can do that, they can contact the property owner, go through the historic preservation board and make sure that what they’re doing on is agreed upon by the city.”

► Mayor calls for governor graffiti to be taken down

She says property owners are removing graffiti daily and that process can be damaging to Portland’s historic buildings.

“We have these gorgeous buildings made of brick [or] limestone and so the chemicals used, and the high-pressure water used, actually damages our buildings,” she said.

Portland Downtown and the city have a partnership through the Learning Works Graffiti Busters program to conduct graffiti removal. Last year, the team removed more than 13,000 square feet of graffiti. So far this year, they removed 150 tags in three months.

Service Works, part of LearningWorks, leads the Graffiti Busters program. Youth who are required to perform community service by the Juvenile Court or law enforcement, participate in the program. According to Service Works, 97% of kids and young adults who enroll in the Service Works program do not re-enter the juvenile justice system.

To report graffiti around Portland, click here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine