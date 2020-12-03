AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Governor Janet Mills is expected to hold a press conference in Augusta at noon on Thursday, March 12 to announce actions the state is taking and recommending to prepare for and respond to COVID-19.

At this time, Maine has no confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

Governor Mills will be joined by Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, and Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa.

As a result of his participation in the Governor’s press conference, Dr. Shah’s daily press briefing is canceled for today. It will resume tomorrow, Friday, March 13th.