AUGUSTA, Maine — As eyes across the nation focus on the start of President Trump's impeachment trial in Washington, Maine is preparing for a noteworthy night of politics itself.

Governor Janet Mills will deliver her second State of the State address on Tuesday. That will happen at 7:00 P.M. inside of the of the Maine state house chambers in front of a joint convention of the state's House and Senate.

"“We have much to be thankful for as Maine enters its 200th year of statehood. Last year alone, we expanded Medicaid, unveiled a new economic development strategy, and embraced clean, renewable energy to help us create jobs and fight climate change," said Mills in a statement.

Governor Mills is expected to also speak on issues she'd like to address as Maine heads into it's 200th year of statehood.

"We can improve health insurance for Maine people and small businesses. We can strengthen and diversify our economy to ensure every person is able to get a good-paying job across the state. And we can protect our environment and invest in clean energy so that future generations can know and love Maine as we do today," said Mills.

Mills went on to add "I look forward to sharing my vision for our state and to setting us on a path of hope and prosperity as we begin our next two hundred years," said Mills.

