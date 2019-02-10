PORTLAND, Maine — Governor Janet Mills visited the Portland Health Center to get a flu shot Wednesday afternoon. Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is offering flu shots at all of its Maine health centers in preparation for flu season.

"I am grateful that Planned Parenthood provides critical, preventive healthcare services like flu vaccinations and cancer screenings to Maine people every day," said Governor Mills in a statement. "I received my annual flu shot at Planned Parenthood today, and I urge people across Maine to join me in protecting themselves and getting vaccinated before the flu season starts."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals six months old and older get flu shots and that immunizations be offered by the end of October.

"Many people aren’t aware that in addition to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care, we also provide a number of preventive healthcare services, like immunizations, health screenings, annual exams, and smoking cessation," said Alison Bates, the nurse practitioner who administered the governor’s flu shot.

To read more about CDC flu shot recommendations, click here.