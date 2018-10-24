AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The long-running feud between Governor Paul LePage and Attorney General Janet Mills— the Democratic candidate for Governor— was on display Tuesday, two weeks before the election.

The Republican Governor, who will leave office at the end of the year, criticized Mills after a Superior Court judge ruled in her favor in a court case between the two leaders.

In October of 2017, Mills joined a national lawsuit against the Trump Administration over the immigration law known as DACA. LePage filed suit against Mills, claiming she had violated Maine law, which he said requires the AG to get permission from the Governor or Legislature before filing a suit outside the state.

That was he latest of multiple court cases between Mills and LePage. On Friday, Justice Michaela Murphy ruled in favor of Mills, saying the Maine Supreme Court had ruled several times in the past that the AG has broad discretion and autonomy that allow her to take such an action.

LePage said he is appealing the ruling, and in a morning interview on WVOM radio took a swipe at Mills.

“Janet mills in my mind is the Hillary Clinton of Maine,” LePage said. “She is unscrupulous, she is a horrible candidate for the Democratic Party .”

LePage went on to says that If Mills is elected she will reverse the progress made during his eight years as Governor.

Mills slapped back at had Governor in a statement from her office, saying, ”For six years this Attorney General has fought to uphold the rule of law while the governor has ignored the checks and balances so vital to our democracy."

The Governor also criticized Justice Murphy, saying she had delayed the decision for months until it could not be appealed before the election, and suggested that was intentional.

Justice Murphy has handled a number of cases involving Mills and LePage, and is currently deciding a case against the Governor over Medicaid expansion. Oral arguments, in that case, have been scheduled for Nov. 7, the day after the election.

