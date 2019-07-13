AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills will be joining communities Wednesday, July 30, to celebrate Bicentennial Kickoff Day.

The event coincides with the 200th anniversary of the vote to separate the District of Maine from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in July 1819.

Mills will visit Presque Isle, Bangor, Portland, and Augusta on July 30 to raise the bicentennial flag, dedicate pine groves in observation, and announce further programs and events to celebrate the two centuries Maine has been a state.

The schedule is as follows:

8 a.m.: Sargeant Family Community Center at 22-30 Chapman Road in Presque Isle

11 a.m.: Broadway Park at 250 Broadway in Bangor

2 p.m.: Deering Oaks Park in Portland

5 p.m.: Mill Park at Canal Street in Augusta

Bicentennial Commission Chairman Sen. Bill Diamond and other local and state representatives will join Mills at her stops.

The Maine200 website in now up and running for anyone who would like to buy merchandise for the bicentennial. Click here for more.