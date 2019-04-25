AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine women got a boost Thursday from the state’s two top leaders -- Gov. Janet Mills and Chief Justice Leigh Saufley.

In what might be a first-of-its-kind event in the Legislature, the Governor and Chief Justice testified together to the Judiciary Committee about a bill to make the wording of Maine laws gender-neutral.

The bill was written by Rep. Matt Moonen (D-Portland) who says he was looking up other information when he noticed that state statutes refer over and over to "he" or "him".

"The law still refers to the Governor as he, him (or) his, and I kept looking and was increasingly baffled, as I found more places where that is the case," Moonen said, adding there are similar references to the Chief Justice and other judges.

Moonen's bill would remove references to 'he or him' and replace them with terms considered gender-neutral. For example, one section of the bill identifies this portion of law with its proposed changes:

"The Governor shall have his official residence in Augusta…" would be changed to, "The Governor is entitled to reside in the Governor's official residence at Augusta…"

The Governor and Chief Justice appeared together at the Judiciary Committee hearing on the bill, saying that changing the language is more than a symbol.

"To me," said Mills, "this legislation is about every Maine woman or Maine girl knowing she is equally deserving of the same opportunity."

Chief Justice Saufley had a serious message to the lawmakers, saying the issue had come up at a significant time.

"Maine gained statehood in 1820, women gained the vote in 1920. You now have the opportunity to make sure Maine does not meet the first sunrise of 2020 without addressing the outdated gender assumptions enshrined in our laws," said the Saufley.

Lawmakers apparently listened, as the committee passed the bill unanimously within minutes of those comments.

Now, it will go to the full Legislature, where it is expected to pass easily. If it does, some portions of statutes would change right away, while Legislative staff would be required to continue work over some length of time to identify and make all the other needed changes.