AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Governor Paul LePage is on the mend, according to his daughter Lauren LePage, after spending the weekend at three different hospitals.

A staff member at the Governor's office says he has been released from the hospital.

"Governor LePage is back in the Blaine House today, resting and getting ready to return to work in the next couple of days. He and his family thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes," said the Governor's spokesman, Peter Steele.

Gov. LePage's office said he was resting comfortably Sunday night, Aug. 26, at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after feeling "some discomfort" while visiting famliy in Canada.

LePage's office says the Governor was with family in New Brunswick when he went to the hospital accompanied by his wife, First Lady Ann LePage.

After a thorough examination, LePage was taken by ambulance to Presque Isle. The Governor was in good spirits while in the ambulance, according to his office. But he was then transported to EMMC in Bangor, arriving around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Governor LePage's doctors said he is strong and healthy, but they kept him overnight for observation. The Governor is stable and is expected to make a full recovery.

