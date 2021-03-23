Gov. Mills to kick off Maine Maple Sunday with first tap at Blaine House maple tree

Tuesday's event is an annual tradition to kick off Maine Maple Sunday Weekend, set for March 27-28.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills will celebrate the start of Maine’s maple sugaring season by tapping the Blaine House maple tree.

Mills will be joined by Amanda Beal, the Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and Dunn Family Maple Farm Owner, and Maine Maple Producers Association President Scott Dunn.

The annual tradition sets the stage for Maine Maple Sunday Weekend and is an opportunity to pay tribute to an industry with an estimated production value of $21.6M.

The Maine maple industry's annual statewide economic contribution, including multiplier effects, is an estimated $48.7 million, with more than 800 full- and part-time jobs and $25.1 million in labor income. Maine is the third-largest producer of maple syrup in America, with 580,000 gallons produced in 2019, and is home to the largest maple-producing county in the country – Somerset County.

Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is set for March 27-28. Participating sugar houses are taking steps to follow CDC guidelines and prepare their facilities and staff to welcome guests safely on site.