AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Senate has confirmed five more of Gov. Janet Mills' cabinet nominees including former police chief Mike Sauschuck as commissioner of Public Safety.

Governor Janet Mills' office released a statement Tuesday after noon saying five of her cabinet nominees had been confirmed by the full senate.

“These five public servants, including two distinguished military veterans, are experts in health care, education, public safety, the criminal justice system, and more. I am pleased the Senate has recognized their wealth of experience, knowledge, and qualifications and confirmed them to their positions," said Governor Mills in a released statement. "I look forward to working with the Legislature to confirm the remaining nominee and, with a complete cabinet, beginning our shared work on behalf of the people of Maine.”

The Maine Senate confirmed the following nominees today, who all had earned favorable committee votes last week:

Jeanne Lambrew, Department of Health and Human Services

Michael Sauschuck, Department of Public Safety

Randall Liberty, Department of Corrections

A. Pender Makin, Department of Education

Anne Head, Department of Professional and Financial Regulation

Sauschuck is the former Portland police chief, who has been nominated by Gov. Mills to head the department, which includes the Maine State Police and the Maine DEA, where Sauschuck was once an agent.

Sauschuck was facing vocal opposition from those who believe he might support stricter gun rights.

Gun rights advocates complained that Sauschuck has a long history of supporting gun control, including the 2016 referendum to require universal background checks on firearms, including private sales.

Sauschuck said his beliefs and statements are based on personal experience with the results of gun violence and representing the concerns of people in Portland. Sauschuck did not apologize for his statements and positions on gun control.

"As a private citizen and a professional you have a right to an opinion," he said. "And when you represent constituents as I have in the city of Portland, I think that’s exactly what I should be doing on their behalf with law enforcement issues, and that’s what I’ve done."

Sauschuck told the Criminal Justice Committee members he will listen to the views of people all across Maine, including those who disagree with him on gun control. Ultimately, however, he said the decisions will be by not by him, but by Mills.

A long line of gun rights advocates told committee members that Sauschuck's views are out of step with much of Maine and pose a threat to the Second Amendment. One said he worried Sauschuck’s "extreme views" will influence the Mills administration to undermine gun rights.

"They will start infringing on our Second Amendment rights," said Dave Tufts of Minotaur, "and we will end up with less and less rights and we will end up with them taking our guns away from us, 100 percent. That’s where they’re headed and we can’t let them start."

Ultimately, the committee voted 8-5, along party lines, to support Sauschuck’s nomination. The full senate, controlled by majority Democrats, confirmed the nomination Tuesday.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the nominees will immediately assume their duties.

The Governor’s Office said they will hold a public swearing in ceremony for cabinet members in the coming weeks.