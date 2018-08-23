AUGUSTA (AP) — Maine's Republican governor is slamming Portland's mayor for proposing to allow some non-citizens to vote in local elections.

Gov. Paul LePage in a Wednesday address said he wrote Democratic Mayor Ethan Strimling a letter advising the idea violates state law.

The proposal would allow adult noncitizens who are legally present in the U.S., including asylum seekers and refugees, to vote in certain municipal elections.

The proposal faces multiple hurdles, including a citywide vote and approval from city councilors.

LePage has previously criticized the proposal, which is in committee. Strimling didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

© NEWS CENTER Maine