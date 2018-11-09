AUGUSTA (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he won't reinstate over a dozen nominations of individuals to state boards and commissions.

The governor withdrew more than a dozen nominations last week after a panel voted down his nominee to the Maine Turnpike Authority's board. LePage told The Associated Press that he won't reinstate the nominations under his watch, and blamed Democrats playing politics.

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon said the governor's action stymies the work of boards and commissions and "creates unnecessary chaos."

The governor last year abruptly withdrew and then reinstated the nominations of five judges who were up for reappointment. LePage spokesman Peter Steele had said that the governor works hard to nominate qualified candidates but would withdraw nominations because of "petty partisan politicians."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.