(AP) — Maine Governor Paul LePage is joining a group of fellow governors who are backing President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

LePage and six fellow governors wrote to Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen this week, citing what they called Trump's "transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula."

Earlier this month, 18 U.S. House Republicans formally nominated Trump, who's preparing for a historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

LePage was an early Trump supporter in the 2016 election. Trump has invited LePage to the White House over the first year of his time in office.

Other signatories include South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster; Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo; Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant; Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer; Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

