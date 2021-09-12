Gov. Janet Mills wants more COVID tests, but questions home delivery

New Hampshire partnered with the federal government to deliver at-home tests to residents this month.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s governor says the state is working to expand testing for COVID-19, but questions the feasibility of sending free tests to residents’ homes.

New Hampshire partnered with the federal government to deliver at-home tests to residents this month.

The Portland Press Herald reported that Maine Gov. Janet Mills discussed the pilot program with reporters this week, saying that while testing needs to be expanded, home delivery wasn’t being considered in Maine.