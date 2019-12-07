NEWRY, Maine — Maine Game Wardens participated in a multi-department rescue of an injured hiker from Table Rock Trail in Grafton Notch.

19-year-old Camryn Morton, from Gorham, was rescued just before 1:00 p.m. by Game Wardens, a Grafton Notch park ranger, Newry and Bethel Fire Departments, Bethel Rescue and Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue.

Grafton Notch rescue

Maine Dept. of Inland fisheries said Morton fell about 25-feet down a rock ledge and had several injuries including a concussion, injuries to her wrists, elbow, and pelvis.

They said rescuers provided initial treatment at the scene and then carried Morton to the top of the mountain where she was brought to a safe area by a Maine Forest Service helicopter at 4:25 p.m.

There, a Med-Care ambulance assisted game wardens and forest rangers in bringing Morton to a Life Flight helicopter that took off at 4:55 p.m.

She was then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland for further treatment.

Morton had been hiking with one other friend when the incident took place.

This story will be updated.