Gorham police searching for driver who crashed into utility pole

GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department said a driver fled from the scene of a crash involving a Central Maine Power (CMP) utility pole Sunday night, leaving a downed telephone pole and wires blocking the roadway.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. at 182 Ossipee Trail.
Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle that fled the scene is asked to contact the Gorham Police Department. The department says it is possibly looking for a full sized Toyota Tundra pickup truck, color unknown at this time. The vehicle likely has significant front end damage.
The section of Rt. 25 / Ossipee Trail from Clay Road to Wood Road were estimated to be closed until about 7 a.m. Monday.
If you are traveling east on Rt. 25, you can get around this detour via Clay Road, to Wood Road and then back onto Rt. 25 / Ossipee Trail within just a few minutes. This area can also be avoided by crossing over to Rt. 114 / Fort Hill Road via Spiller Road or Dingley Springs Road.
