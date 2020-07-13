Gorham police searching for driver who crashed into utility pole

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at 182 Ossipee Trail in Gorham. According to police, the driver fled the scene.

GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department said a driver fled from the scene of a crash involving a Central Maine Power (CMP) utility pole Sunday night, leaving a downed telephone pole and wires blocking the roadway.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at 182 Ossipee Trail.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle that fled the scene is asked to contact the Gorham Police Department. The department says it is possibly looking for a full sized Toyota Tundra pickup truck, color unknown at this time. The vehicle likely has significant front end damage.

The section of Rt. 25 / Ossipee Trail from Clay Road to Wood Road were estimated to be closed until about 7 a.m. Monday.