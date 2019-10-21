GORHAM, Maine — Gorham police are searching for two 13-year-old girls last seen Sunday in the area of Gray Road in that town.

Nevaeh Joyce and Courtney Taft both frequent the Windham, Westbrook and South Portland areas, where they have friends, Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a release.

Nevaeh is a white female, 5-foot, two-inches tall, 115 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police are unsure what she was wearing.

Courtney is a white female, five-foot, three-inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with a tear in the left knee, a black crop top, a green Nasholoa North Hooded sweatshirt and white Nike sneakers.

Sanborn asks anyone with information on their whereabouts to call Gorham police at (207) 893-2810.

RELATED: Saco police search for missing 16-year-old

RELATED: Missing 17-year-old girl from Minot has been located